Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $102.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $93.00.

KOF has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.31.

Shares of KOF opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $75.42 and a 1 year high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th were issued a $0.7811 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 14th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 42.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 490.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 56.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

