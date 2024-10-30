Cogeco (CGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of TSE:CGO opened at C$59.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.44. Cogeco has a 1-year low of C$44.62 and a 1-year high of C$62.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$470.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.34.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGO. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$94.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

