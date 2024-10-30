Cogeco Communications (CCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.75 per share for the quarter.

Cogeco Communications Trading Down 2.1 %

CCA opened at C$69.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.78 and a 12 month high of C$72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares raised Cogeco Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$71.61.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

