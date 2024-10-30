Comcast (CMCSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Comcast has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

About Comcast

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.