Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $9.79 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.31.

CRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 0.47. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma bought 592,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $6,834,518.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 208,219,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,858,707.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $6,732,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 195,646,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,474,860.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma acquired 592,246 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $6,834,518.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 208,219,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,858,707.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,712,733 shares of company stock valued at $67,816,851. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2,533.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 2,161.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

