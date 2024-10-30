Concentra Group Holdings Parent (CON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Concentra Group Holdings Parent to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $477.92 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Concentra Group Holdings Parent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance
NYSE CON opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.25. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CON
Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile
Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Concentra Group Holdings Parent
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.