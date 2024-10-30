Concentra Group Holdings Parent (CON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Concentra Group Holdings Parent to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $477.92 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Concentra Group Holdings Parent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CON opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.25. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

