Concord Wealth Partners Takes $30,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 136.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $384.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $356.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $394.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.00.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

