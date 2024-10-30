Contrasting Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) & InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU)

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for InfuSystem and Insulet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem 0 0 0 2 4.00 Insulet 0 3 11 0 2.79

InfuSystem currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.70%. Insulet has a consensus price target of $242.29, indicating a potential upside of 4.27%. Given InfuSystem’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe InfuSystem is more favorable than Insulet.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem $129.37 million 1.04 $870,000.00 $0.01 632.00 Insulet $1.70 billion 9.60 $206.30 million $5.50 42.25

This table compares InfuSystem and Insulet”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than InfuSystem. Insulet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InfuSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares InfuSystem and Insulet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem 0.28% 0.70% 0.35% Insulet 21.11% 30.73% 9.10%

Volatility and Risk

InfuSystem has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insulet has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of InfuSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of InfuSystem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Insulet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Insulet beats InfuSystem on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps, and other durable medical equipment; sells treatment-related consumables; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other healthcare site settings comprising hospitals, home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing and acute care facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

