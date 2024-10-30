Cormark Has Pessimistic Outlook of Eldorado Gold Q3 Earnings

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELD. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.76.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ELD opened at C$25.11 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$13.10 and a 1 year high of C$26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.23.

Insider Activity at Eldorado Gold

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 2,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total transaction of C$48,473.47. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 2,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total value of C$48,473.47. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 6,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.27, for a total transaction of C$136,611.54. Insiders sold a total of 14,988 shares of company stock valued at $334,328 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.