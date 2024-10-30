Cormark Has Positive Forecast for Galiano Gold Q3 Earnings

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $4.40 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GAU opened at $1.80 on Monday. Galiano Gold has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $462.49 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Galiano Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 31,757 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Sapient Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 247,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 172.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 208,800 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

