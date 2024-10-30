Cormark Issues Pessimistic Outlook for TSE:AEM Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 8.49%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at C$123.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 77.34, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$110.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$99.19. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$60.17 and a 52-week high of C$123.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.42, for a total transaction of C$1,701,300.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.42, for a total value of C$1,701,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 25,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.85, for a total value of C$2,546,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $12,518,150. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

