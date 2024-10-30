Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

COTY opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. Coty has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $13.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Coty’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Coty will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 330.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Coty by 1,448.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 260.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

