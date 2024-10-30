Crane (NYSE:CR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on CR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crane from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Crane Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Crane by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth $31,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $158.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12 month low of $91.35 and a 12 month high of $163.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

