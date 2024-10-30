Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

CCAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $678.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.81. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $19.63.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

