Critical Comparison: Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) versus SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)

Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) and SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Techtronic Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Techtronic Industries and SES”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Techtronic Industries $13.73 billion 1.93 $976.34 million N/A N/A SES $2.20 billion 1.02 -$974.59 million ($2.30) -1.74

Volatility and Risk

Techtronic Industries has higher revenue and earnings than SES.

Techtronic Industries has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Techtronic Industries and SES, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Techtronic Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A SES 0 0 0 1 4.00

Profitability

This table compares Techtronic Industries and SES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Techtronic Industries N/A N/A N/A SES -45.07% 8.57% 3.28%

Summary

Techtronic Industries beats SES on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. The company also provides floorcare products and accessories under the HOOVER, DIRT DEVIL, VAX, and ORECK brands, as well as to OEM customers; and offers inspection services. It serves Do-It-Yourself /Consumer, professional, and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure industries. Techtronic Industries Company Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

About SES

SES S.A. provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries. In addition, the company offers video services, which includes end-to-end managed services to audience; and provides multi-screen and multi-device viewing experiences on linear channels, video-on-demand, streaming platforms, and social media sites for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations. Further, it provides linear video aggregation and distribution, such as direct-to-home, direct-to-cable, and internet protocol TV households; channel management solutions comprising playout; and live feeds and redundancy features. The company was formerly known as SES Global SA and changed its name to SES S.A. in December 2006. SES S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Betzdorf, Luxembourg.

