Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Short Interest Down 10.3% in October

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,540,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 17,320,000 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CYTK

Cytokinetics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 10.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.27. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $395,587.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,894.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,355.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $395,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,894.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,784 shares of company stock worth $3,323,317 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 642.3% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 225.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $74,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.