DA Davidson Has Negative Outlook of CWBC FY2024 Earnings

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Community West Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Community West Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community West Bancshares’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

CWBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community West Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

CWBC stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Community West Bancshares

In other news, EVP Patrick A. Luis sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $31,960.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,340.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

