DA Davidson Has Positive Outlook of MDLZ FY2024 Earnings

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mondelez International in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland now forecasts that the company will earn $3.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.47. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.35.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $69.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.75. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $64.18 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

