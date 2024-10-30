DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $20,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total transaction of $1,118,880.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,407,347.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,370 shares of company stock worth $18,333,966 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $1,175.90 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $914.50 and a 1-year high of $1,221.18. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,153.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,083.41.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

