DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $11.81 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $11,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $100.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.05. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.