DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $17.62 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 356,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,674 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rollins were worth $17,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 502.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 572,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,475,000 after acquiring an additional 477,256 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Rollins by 14.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,765,000 after purchasing an additional 357,535 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Rollins by 4,697.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 324,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 317,353 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $14,072,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,580,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,056 shares of company stock worth $698,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROL opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.20.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

ROL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

