DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,272 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $16,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $290,655,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $195,129,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,240 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 977.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,496,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth about $54,736,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $172.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.65. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $172.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $19,791,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,412,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,067,216.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $5,472,193.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,121,489.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $19,791,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,412,475 shares in the company, valued at $640,067,216.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.72.

View Our Latest Report on APP

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.