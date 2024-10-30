DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 21,705 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,705 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in H World Group were worth $12,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in H World Group by 80.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,500,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after buying an additional 669,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in H World Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in H World Group by 46.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 276,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 87,572 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in H World Group in the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 386,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). H World Group had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on H World Group from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

