DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 7,489 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $17,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,814,000 after buying an additional 156,643 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,073,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,455,000 after acquiring an additional 35,216 shares during the period. M&G Plc raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,659,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,114,000 after acquiring an additional 77,686 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11,449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,423,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,304 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,050,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $111.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 104.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

