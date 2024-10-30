Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

DFIV opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.51.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

