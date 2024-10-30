Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Holdings Raised by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. Creative Planning increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 116.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,710,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,827 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,633,000 after buying an additional 1,960,422 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,967,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 106.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,063,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,071,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $63.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.