Dine Brands Global (DIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The firm's revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DIN opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $473.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.71. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $53.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on DIN. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

