Diversified Royalty (DIV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Diversified Royalty to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$16.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.50 million. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 51.17%.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

Shares of DIV opened at C$2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.83. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$3.09. The company has a market cap of C$494.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Diversified Royalty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIV. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Diversified Royalty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Ventum Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on Diversified Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversified Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DIV

About Diversified Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.