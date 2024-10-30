Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7,438.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,483,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $61.26.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

