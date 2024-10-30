e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $801,693,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,647,000 after purchasing an additional 168,267 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,432,000 after purchasing an additional 576,383 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 55.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,633,000 after buying an additional 261,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at $76,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,883.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $113.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.47 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $207.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $161.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

