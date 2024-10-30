Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,271 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,839,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Daiwa America raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Baird R W downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,521.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,521.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

