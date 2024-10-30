Eldorado Gold (EGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

NYSE EGO opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $19.06.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EGO. CIBC lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.