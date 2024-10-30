Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.2% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 87,091.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,463,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448,888 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,210,000 after purchasing an additional 453,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,243,000 after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,280,000 after buying an additional 648,094 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $904.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $918.30 and its 200-day moving average is $865.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.21 billion, a PE ratio of 133.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $547.61 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.