Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Raised to $117.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Price Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $99.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. Encompass Health has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $102.36.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.