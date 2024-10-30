EnerSys (ENS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EnerSys to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EnerSys Stock Down 1.1 %

ENS opened at $99.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.38. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.27 and a 52 week high of $112.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,761,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,123.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,761,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,123.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,414,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital raised EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

