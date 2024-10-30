Equities Analysts Set Expectations for HVT Q3 Earnings

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:HVT opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $37.05.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.3% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

Featured Articles

