Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Extra Space Storage worth $19,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 540.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 19.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.1 %

EXR stock opened at $165.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.15. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $184.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,398.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,178,047.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,655,152.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

