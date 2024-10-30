FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Insider Sells $184,805.88 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) insider Catrina Harding sold 453 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $184,805.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,049.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE FDS opened at $460.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $447.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.30. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

