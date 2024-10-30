Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 52,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $30.07.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

