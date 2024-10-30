First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 683,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IFV stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

