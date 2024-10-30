FirstService (TSE:FSV) Price Target Increased to C$194.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$182.00 to C$194.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 26.90% from the company’s current price.

FirstService Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE FSV opened at C$265.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$245.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$224.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.21, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. FirstService has a 52-week low of C$191.35 and a 52-week high of C$267.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Insider Activity at FirstService

In other FirstService news, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.35, for a total transaction of C$2,004,993.95. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

