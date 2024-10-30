Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $244.00 at Tigress Financial

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $190.00 to $244.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FI. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $200.88 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.46. The company has a market cap of $114.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,890 shares of company stock worth $40,934,217 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

