Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVE. Morgan Stanley cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $90.54 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 18,100.0% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

