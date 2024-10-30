Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,102 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. Research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 539,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $17,911,559.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,393,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,275,126.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

