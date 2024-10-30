Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Update

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Forafric Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRIW opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Forafric Global has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.

Get Forafric Global alerts:

About Forafric Global

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.