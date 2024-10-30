Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Update

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Forafric Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AFRIW opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Forafric Global has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.
About Forafric Global
