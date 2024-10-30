Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 1,052 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.8% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 345,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 43,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.45 and its 200-day moving average is $155.28. The company has a market cap of $385.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.