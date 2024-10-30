Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Barclays

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.48.

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

