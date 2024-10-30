Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 33,700 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth $45,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth $46,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Loews during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $2,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 461,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,751,338.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 25,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $2,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,395 shares in the company, valued at $37,751,338.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $88,460.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,737.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,186,460. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

L stock opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $83.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.71%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

