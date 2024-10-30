Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 6,000 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in RB Global were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 25.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 366,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,809 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 22.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 49,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 10.7% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1,177.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 40,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $86.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average is $78.87. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $87.45.

RB Global Increases Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $1,505,569.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,261,134.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $1,505,569.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,261,134.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $230,563.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,162.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,043. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on RBA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of RB Global in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RBA

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.