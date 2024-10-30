Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 900 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its holdings in Pool by 2.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Pool by 3.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Pool by 4.2% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $362.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pool

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.